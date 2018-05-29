Zanesville named “Tree City USA” for 21st year

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The City of Zanesville was awarded the Tree City USA award for the 21st year in a row.

The award was given by the Arbor Day Foundation back in April but, the chair of the Shade Tree Commision Buck Brackman presented the award to the Zanesville City Council and the Mayor at tonight’s meeting. Brackman said a lot of volunteer hours going into making the city into an official “Tree City.”

“I serve as a volunteer. I spend several hours a week, both in observing trees, planting or the removal of trees. The planting of new trees an improving our canopy,” said Brackman.

He said Ohio has more Tree cities than anywhere else in the country. He said so many people benefit from all of the trees Ohio has to offer.

“Economically, it’s well known that a business that has trees around it or a home that’s surrounded by trees, has a higher value than a business or residence without trees,” said Brackman.

Brackman said these trees help provide Zanesville with cleaner air and water.