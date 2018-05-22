Zanesville’s Bruce signs to pole vault at Muskingum

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Zanesville pole vaulter Robbie Bruce has known that he’s wanted to compete in college athletics for a while and now that dream is coming true.

Tuesday afternoon Bruce signed his letter of intent among family and friends to compete on the track and field team at Muskingum University. Bruce said that becoming a Muskie felt like the perfect fit for him.

“The other schools that I visited, like Malone and Walsh, they all had city-campuses. Muskingum was much more of the area that I was used to. It’s a beautiful campus and I loved it there,” said Bruce.

And while Bruce has already graduated from Zanesville, he’s still competing for the Blue Devils. On Wednesday he’ll compete in the pole vault in the regional meet. If he can finish in the top four then he’ll achieve one of his long time goals of qualifying for the state meet in Columbus.

Bruce said that while he’s happy to be heading to Muskingum, he wouldn’t trade his time at ZHS for anything in the world.

“I consider so many people here my family, my brothers. Playing football, basketball, wresting, and track with everybody. If I could come back here for another four years I would,” said Bruce.

Bruce said he plans on majoring in biology while going to college in New Concord.