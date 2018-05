Zanesville Fire Chief Doug Hobson says a big natural gas leak has happened near Zanesville High School Wednesday afternoon. He says a construction crew building a trail between the high school and Ohio University Zanesville accidentally ruptured the line and natural gas is spewing into the air. Hobson says residents in the area of ZHS should stay inside until the issue is resolved and that includes people who live on Ray Circle, Weller, Somers and Carmen Drive.