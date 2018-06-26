​​​​​Christ’s Table continues serving the community

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local hot meal program has hit a monumental mark.

Christ’s Table on South Sixth Street has officially served over 3 million meals since they first opened their doors in 1986. Executive Director Keely Warden said they could not have done it without the community donations and volunteers.

“When they say it takes a village, it truly takes a village. We have so many people to thank for helping us hit that 3 million mark,” said Warden. “We just want to put that thank you out there to the community for recognizing the fact there was a need for a hot meal program downtown 30 some years ago and still supporting that need, knowing that the need is still there.”

Warden said they serve about 10,000 meals a month and that meals are needed all year long, but especially during the summer months. Warden said that summertime is one of their busiest.

“A lot of people believe that the winter time is our busy months, that what you would think, actually, our busy busy time is this time of the year, once the kids are out of school our numbers go up about 35 percent,” said Warden.

Warden said she is thankful for the continued community support they receive. Those interested in donating for volunteering with Christ’s Table can contact them at (740) 452-9766 or by email at christtable@midohio.twcbc.com.