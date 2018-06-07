​​​​​Ohio Flags of Honor return to Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Ohio Flags of Honor will return this weekend to Zanesville High School as part of Veteran’s Appreciation Weekend.

The Flags of Honor serve to recognize those who have given their lives in the war on terror. They will be on display at the high school and Principal Laura Tompkins said it reminds everyone of those who came forward and paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“I believe we live in a great great great country, and I think we have a lot of men and women who come forward and give the ultimate sacrifice on a daily basis,” said Tompkins. “I don’t think we totally understand the benefits we have in this country as compared to other places in the world.”

The flag display will open with a ceremony Friday at 6 P.M. and be on display until noon on Sunday. Tompkins encourages people to stop by the school and spend some time taking in the breathtaking view.

“The flags will be up on our knoll, our hillside and its a breathtaking view,” said Tompkins “So we prefer that people come on in and park and take time to really take it in. So as you come up over Blue Avenue, be prepared to have traffic slow down and if you’d like to take a little more time, please pull into our parking lot and spend as much time as you’d like.”

There will be other Veteran’s Appreciation events throughout the county this weekend including a breakfast Saturday morning at the Eagles from 8-11 A.M., a silent auction at Terry’s Tavern beginning Saturday at noon, and a golf outing on Sunday at Green Valley Golf Club. All of the money raised throughout the weekend will be donated to different Veteran’s charities.