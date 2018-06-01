​​​​​Produce giveaway at West Muskingum Middle school

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The West Muskingum Feeds project will hold its monthly produce giveaway on Saturday.

The giveaway will take place this month in front of the West Muskingum middle school instead of the usual location on route 40. Site Director Conrad Wilkins said all that is needed to receive produce is to register tomorrow morning by bringing a photo ID to the giveaway.

“Registration will start at about 9:30 and distribution will begin when the truck’s here and unpacked and ready to go,” said Wilkins. “Numbers will be passed out starting at 8:00.”

Wilkins said the inspiration for the event began after discussing with the West Muskingum superintendent the number of families that were having difficulty getting enough food. He said from there, the produce giveaway has expanded to help many in the community.

“Its gone from trying to help just people, not just people in the district but an outreach to the community,” said Wilkins “We’ve helped people now in over nine different counties as this has gone on.”

Wilkins said they will have enough food for about 250 families and that in the event of rain tomorrow, the giveaway will be held inside of the school.