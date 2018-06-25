​​​​​YMCA Summer camp kicks off another week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Monday kicked off another week of camp at the Muskingum Family YMCA.

The kids have already had the chance to spend some time at the Muskingum Rec center and to explore nature on a trail walk. Camp Counselor Shannon Gagliardo said taking the kids on the trail walks is one of her favorite camp activities.

“I like the trail walk,” said Gagliardo. “Trail walks is my favorite because the kids like the trail walks.”

She also said the kids get to spend time making crafts and swimming in the pool, which is one of their favorite parts of the day. For counselor Karly Bruns, working at the camp gives her a chance to not only help kids have a safe summer but build future career skills.

“I love it,” said Bruns. “Well I’m a special-education major so it gives me a lot of good experience for my future career and I just enjoy the kids and being around them.”

The day camp runs every week at the YMCA through August 10th. For more information about the camp and how to register, visit the Muskingum Family YMCA website.