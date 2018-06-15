15th annual Mt. Al’s Roundup

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A fundraiser hosted it’s 15th year today to raise money for a special community.

Mt. Al’s Roundup raises money for the Heinzerling Community, a facility in Columbus that cares for about 250 people with special needs. Event founder Jeff Geiger is glad the roundup has been supported for so many years because it is for an important cause.

“We started it on a whim and we just kept it going and we don’t try to make it bigger we just try to make it better each year,” Geiger said.

“Anybody who’s got healthy kids should count their blessings,” Geiger added.

The fundraiser is hosted annually at the Briar Rabbit shooting range where they have live music and raffles. Geiger lost his special needs brother four years ago and hopes the roundup will spread awareness to people who deserve it the most.

“My passion is to take care of those people who can’t take care of themselves,” Geiger said. “The work these people do is just amazing, and every one of these individuals has a personality all their own.”

The event has raised over $120,000 since its start, and Geiger said it is always good people working with other good people to have a good time.