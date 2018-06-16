ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zanesville will be rumbling this weekend as bikers roll in for the 16th annual Bikerfest Weekend at the Rushing Wind Biker Church.

The weekend will be full of festivities and Pastor Michael McGuire said along with some great speakers, the event will honor first responders and those who have served our country.

“Our police, our firefighters, rehab resource people, EMT’s, we’re inviting all of them to come and we want to recognize how they protect our freedoms here and our safety in the city of Zanesville and Muskingum County,” McGuire said.

McGuire said the annual event is meant to bring people together and to appreciate all of the people in the community who support what they do.

“We love putting on Bikerfest Weekend because it brings our local motorcycle community together to be able to encourage one another,” McGuire said. “It’s a great weekend and you don’t have to ride a motorcycle, we invite everyone to come on out and have a great time.”

There will be free t-shirts, a free lunch, and a free breakfast for participants, as well as deals with local hotels for lodging. For more information visit their website at http://rushingwindzanesville.com/ or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RushingWindBikerChurchZanesvilleOH/.