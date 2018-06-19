ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local family is bringing their 14 voices together to celebrate recovery from mental illness and addiction.

The 19th annual Quinn Family Bash will happen on Monday, June 18, 2018 at the Muskingum County Conference and Welcome Center. President of the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Paul Quinn said his family hosts the annual event to educate the community on mental illness and celebrate stories of recovery to spread hope.

“We can’t look the other way anymore and so it’s important that we recognize the trials and tribulations and the successes of the people who are going through these challenges,” Quinn said, “because people need success stories to see that there’s hope.”

Quinn said the three-hour event will be full of singing, giveaways, snacks and a whole lot of fun. He also said it’s a great way for people to share their stories and inspire others to learn more about mental health.

“We’re all in it together, if it’s not you it’s your loved one so looking the other way is just silly anymore,” Quinn said. “Whether you have an illness or addiction or whatever your problems might be that day we put them aside we come out and we have a party.”

The Quinn Family Bash will take place on Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Quinn said if you can’t make the event, you can still reach out on Facebook for more information and support. You can find those links below:

https://www.facebook.com/events/225962371304182/

https://www.facebook.com/nami6county/