ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Kids from the community are splashing into summer at the Muskingum Family YMCA.

Students from Kindergarten through 8th grade have the chance to spend the day at the YMCA doing everything from trail walks to swimming at the pool. Camp Counselor Kelly Stainbrook said they have plenty of activities to keep the kids busy.

“Every day we kind of do something different,” said Stainbrook. “So like today we went on the trail walk, and sometimes we go over to the Adams Lane Care Center and we have the kids like make cards with the people over there.”

Camp Counselor Wyatt Carder said its a great way for kids to not only enjoy summer but to stay safe while doing it.

“Most of all we’re just here for their safety but it gives them the opportunity to have fun and learn team building skills and also learn responsibility while they’re having fun,” said Carder.

Carder said he enjoys working with the kids every day and hopes he can be someone for them to look up to.