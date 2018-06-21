I-70 Semi Accident Closes I-70 in Zanesville

The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency says a major accident on I-70 in Zanesville is forcing the closing of both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70. E-M-A Director Jeff Jadwin says a FedEx semi was traveling west on the interstate, lost control and landed at the top of the 6th street on-ramp and the 5th Street exit ramp. Jadwin says traffic is backed up in both directions and the highway is closed in both directions. The accident happened Thursday at 6:15 p.m. The Highway Patrol and the Zanesville Police Department are investigating the accident.