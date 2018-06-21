I-70 Semi Accident Update/Highway Re-Opens

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Part of I-70 near the 6th street on-ramp and the 5th Street exit ramp is now re-opened to traffic after a Thursday evening semi accident.

At about 6:15 a FedEx semi traveling westbound on I-70 crashed into the median after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“Semi was traveling westbound on I-70 just right around the sixth street on-ramp,” said Zanesville Police Department Sergeant Kyle Brookover. “Driver stated she started to fishtail on her trailer, lost control of the vehicle, struck the median, crossing over the median into the eastbound lanes.”

A passenger traveling in the semi was treated at the scene for minor injuries and then released. The driver was cited for failure to control.