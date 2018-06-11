ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zanesville Museum of Art opens the 73rd Ohio Annual Exhibition to the public on June 21st.

The yearly art exhibition showcases numerous artworks by Ohio artists. Marketing Coordinator, Daniel Pitcock said this is the largest exhibition the museum has each year. Pitcock said this year over 300 entries were submitted and only 59 were accepted to be displayed in the show.

He said three Zanesville artists were accepted into this year’s showcase. The art will be judged, and the winner of best in show will win $1,000. There will also be several other smaller cash prizes for other top works. The art will be on display at the museum through September.