8th annual Crooksville Community Celebration

CROOKSVILLE, Ohio- Saturday was a day of fun for all ages in Crooksville.

The Crooksville Community Celebration kicked off their eighth year Saturday with foot races and all kinds of activities. Peerless Lodge puts on the event each year to bring people together and support local groups.

“We want to support our community so we have three different churches in the area that are selling stuff here to help make money for their projects,” said publicity chairman Keith Kaufman.

“So yeah it really feels like it’s a lot of work for us but we enjoy it, we like to be able to put smiles on these little kids’ faces,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman said they have a variety of activities for all ages like a tractor show, bounce houses, and free admission to the Crooksville community pool all day. They have had many donations to support the event and Kaufman is happy the community is able to share this time together.

“It’s just a real nice tight-knit group of people here. We’re all blue collar, middle-class-type folks and it’s just nice to offer them something,” Kaufman said, “so these kids maybe they don’t have the opportunity to have a nice day like we got here and it’s all free and we feel good about that.”

The celebration also includes a civil war encampment with cannon firing and a fireworks display to top off the night. Kaufman said the event is always the last Saturday in June and he invites everyone to come out and enjoy it for all the years to come.