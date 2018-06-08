8th annual Triple Nickel Cruise-in

PHILO, Ohio- Dozens of show cars lined the lawn of St. Johns Lutheran Church for its annual Triple Nickel Cruise-in.

Triple Nickel for State Route 555 brings out church and community members to enjoy an afternoon of cars, bikes, and good food. Around 125 cars participate each year. St. Johns has been hosting the cruise in for eight years and said it’s a good way to let the neighbors know who they are.

“Well, because we’re here. But the people know the church is here. Lets people come find where the church is and maybe they’ll come and join us,” said Robert Bletcher the Church Vice-Chair. “And maybe they’ll carry on and it’ll be something nice happening in their community because of this.”

Registration is free so everyone can participate. Attendees are able to purchase raffle tickets for a 50/50 drawing and buy homemade food and desserts. Proceeds from the cruise in go to help the community.

“One of the ways that the funds are used that they receive through the food as well as registration is for their prayer ministry which helps local people in need,” said Suzanne Dillahunt a Bishop. “At Christmas time and throughout the entire year.”

St. Johns already has the date set for next year’s cruise in. It will be on June 15th if you want to add it to your calendar.