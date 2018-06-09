ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Golfers took advantage of the good weather to use it for a battle against autism.

The National Autism Association of Southeast Ohio had its 9th Annual ‘Tee It Up Fore Autism’ golf outing. The tournament was held at the Zanesville Country Club and was started by the Coconis family as a way to give back to local families impacted by autism.

“Gold outings are a dime a dozen. There’s a lot of them but, we have found that this community and the furniture community as well have really embraced our outing. It’s a huge success every year and it’s a lot of fun too,” said Shannon Coconis, President of the National Autism Association of Southeast Ohio.

Over 140 golfers participated in the tournament. Coconis said over the years the tournament has come such a long way due to the communities support.

“It’s very dear to my heart, because when we started this journey there were no resources for families. If you want to help your kid and treat your kid, it’s expensive and it’s a long journey. When we started this, we really wanted there to be resources for families and support but, also once they got the educational and the knowledge of ok, we know what to do. Now they need the money to do it,” said Coconis.

Coconis said this years event will net between $30,000- $40,000 . The money raised, funds all of the family grants that financially helps families struggle with autism.