Allwell partners with Muskingum County Center for Seniors

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The county commissioners heard all about the Muskingum County Center for Seniors today with one extra special update.

Executive Director Ann Combs announced today that Allwell Behavioral Health Services will be partnering with the center, providing mental health services to seniors; news she said she is excited about.

“Being able to provide a place where seniors gather, to provide those services just made sense for us and we’re really excited about being able to provide that,” Combs said.

CEO of Allwell James McDonald was also there to make the announcement, and said that seniors often experience mental health issues so offering this support is important.

“Seniors are our most critical and natural resource. They have lived in our families, raised their children worked in our communities and don’t always have easy access to care,” McDonald said, “so Allwell is going to be there at the Senior Center to support them.”

Ann Combs said a counselor from Allwell will be at the center two days a week but that they hope to expand in the future.