Area athletes compete at state track and field meet

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Area athletes competed in the finals of four different events on Friday afternoon at the state track and field meet in Columbus.

The Muskingum Valley League was well represented in the boys DII long jump. Sheridan’s Ethan Tabor, who is competing in four events, took the silver medal in that event with a top jump of 22’2.5″. Fellow MVL jumper Carson Stottsberry of Philo placed sixth with a leap of 21’5″.

The area’s first state champion came in the boys high jump. Crooksville’s Teck Kirkpatrick won the DIII high jump with a top leap of 6’9″.

In the girls DII high jump Lilly Ritz made the podium with a jump of 5’3″ to come in fifth. Coshocton’s Kennedy Haley came 12th in that event

The 4×800 relay was the only track event where medals were handed out on Friday. The Heath Bulldog team won that event with a school-record time of 7:47.56. Cambridge and Sheridan came in 16th and 17th in the event, respectively.

The finals for the rest of the track and field events will be tomorrow at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.