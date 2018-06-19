Arkansas-Texas Tech game at CWS is postponed until Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The College World Series game between Arkansas and Texas Tech has been postponed because of the threat of rain in the Omaha area Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks and Red Raiders will play their Bracket 2 winners’ game on Wednesday. The Bracket 1 losers’ game between North Carolina and Oregon State will follow.

Two CWS games have had weather problems. Arkansas’ win over Texas on Sunday was interrupted for 2 hours, 49 minutes. The Monday game between Oregon State and Washington had a 4-hour, 31-minute delay.

___

For more AP CWS coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/CollegeWorldSeries .