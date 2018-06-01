AT&T workers protest

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- AT&T union workers across five states walked out of their jobs Thursday protesting the company.

The workers said they’re protesting “unfair labor practices”.

“We’re asking for our health care. They are wanting to shift costs more to us. We’re asking for employment security,” said Kyle Ogilbee the Secretary and Treasurer of CWA Local 4324. “They’re wanting to take a lot of the jobs that we normally do now they’re wanting to move that out to other people, other work groups, and we don’t want that to happen.”

Ogilbee said the workers will protest until AT&T returns to the bargaining table and gives them a fair contract.

“With the money that they received back in the tax bill from the government they told us that they would bring jobs back from overseas and bring call centers back that we had here. And in fact they’ve laid off more people since that has happened. And that’s not a fair thing to have happen.”

AT&T sent us a statement that reads in part: “After over 10 weeks of negotiations, we have presented a final offer to the union’s negotiating team at the bargaining table with a goal of bringing this process to a close and reaching a fair agreement for our employees. We’re offering a generous package including annual wage increases, continuation of job security provisions that are virtually unheard of in the U.S., and comprehensive healthcare and retirement benefits. In addition, the offer includes a commitment to hire 1,000 people in the region.”

Here is the full statement:

A walkout is not in anybody’s best interest, and it’s unfortunate that the union chose to do that.

This contract currently covers good-paying U.S. jobs averaging over $120,000 a year in pay and benefits, with some making over $200,000. After over 10 weeks of negotiations, we have presented a final offer to the union’s negotiating team at the bargaining table with a goal of bringing this process to a close and reaching a fair agreement for our employees. We’re offering a generous package including annual wage increases, continuation of job security provisions that are virtually unheard of in the U.S., and comprehensive healthcare and retirement benefits. In addition, the offer includes a commitment to hire 1,000 people in the region. All employees covered by the offer would be better off.

We’re very prepared to continue serving customers. We’re a customer service company and we plan for all contingencies, whether related to weather, natural disasters, or even work stoppages.

As of yesterday only about 1% of our employees were participating in the walkouts. The entire Midwest wireline labor contract covers less than 4% of our employees, spread across five states including Ohio. It doesn’t include Mobility (wireless) employees.

Holly Hollingsworth

Lead Public Relations Manager