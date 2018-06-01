Australian Smith stages another 67 at US Women’s Open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Sarah Jane Smith extended her lead at the U.S. Women’s Open to four strokes after a second straight 5-under 67 Friday at Shoal Creek.

The Australian got her round in before a 2-hour, 49-minute weather delay. The second round will be completed on Saturday with the low 60 scorers plus ties making the cut.

Smith opened the day in a three-way tie atop the leaderboard with Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn and Korean Jeongeun Lee. She’s at 10-under 134 heading into the weekend after failing to make the cut in five of her previous six U.S. Women’s Open tries.

Jutanugarn had an opening birdie to move to 6 under through eight holes. Lee fell back to 2 under with a second-day 75. Korean-born Su-Hyun Oh shot 68 and is also 6 under.