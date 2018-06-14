Authorities: 1 killed in police standoff; another found dead

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say deputies in a standoff at an Ohio home with a man wanted on an arrest warrant fatally shot him and then found another man dead inside the home.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that authorities say a Franklin County SWAT team was called Wednesday to help as Pike County deputies tried to serve a warrant on a man wanted in Scioto County. The charges included drug trafficking and resisting arrest.

Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk told the newspaper it appears that SWAT team deputies exchanged fire with the wanted man after he fired at them and he was killed.

Investigators are trying to determine how the second man died. No officers were reported injured.

Pike County authorities said Thursday that no other information was immediately available.