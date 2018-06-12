Baseball Expanded Standings

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|42
|19
|.689
|—
|—
|8-2
|L-1
|22-9
|20-10
|Boston
|45
|22
|.672
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|23-11
|22-11
|Tampa Bay
|30
|35
|.462
|14
|11
|2-8
|W-1
|13-16
|17-19
|Toronto
|30
|36
|.455
|14½
|11½
|5-5
|L-1
|16-19
|14-17
|Baltimore
|19
|46
|.292
|25
|22
|2-8
|L-5
|10-19
|9-27
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|35
|29
|.547
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|20-11
|15-18
|Detroit
|31
|36
|.463
|5½
|11
|4-6
|L-1
|21-16
|10-20
|Minnesota
|28
|34
|.452
|6
|11½
|6-4
|W-1
|17-17
|11-17
|Chicago
|22
|42
|.344
|13
|18½
|5-5
|L-1
|10-20
|12-22
|Kansas City
|22
|44
|.333
|14
|19½
|2-8
|L-1
|10-21
|12-23
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Seattle
|42
|24
|.636
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-2
|21-12
|21-12
|Houston
|42
|25
|.627
|½
|—
|7-3
|W-5
|19-14
|23-11
|Los Angeles
|37
|30
|.552
|5½
|5
|7-3
|L-2
|17-18
|20-12
|Oakland
|34
|32
|.515
|8
|7½
|6-4
|W-1
|18-16
|16-16
|Texas
|27
|41
|.397
|16
|15½
|3-7
|L-4
|13-23
|14-18
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Washington
|36
|27
|.571
|—
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|15-16
|21-11
|Atlanta
|37
|28
|.569
|—
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|16-12
|21-16
|Philadelphia
|33
|30
|.524
|3
|3
|3-7
|W-1
|20-11
|13-19
|New York
|28
|34
|.452
|7½
|7½
|2-8
|W-1
|13-21
|15-13
|Miami
|24
|42
|.364
|13½
|13½
|4-6
|W-1
|12-20
|12-22
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|38
|25
|.603
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-1
|19-13
|19-12
|Milwaukee
|39
|27
|.591
|½
|—
|4-6
|L-2
|18-12
|21-15
|St. Louis
|36
|28
|.563
|2½
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|20-14
|16-14
|Pittsburgh
|32
|34
|.485
|7½
|5½
|3-7
|L-1
|18-15
|14-19
|Cincinnati
|23
|43
|.348
|16½
|14½
|4-6
|W-1
|11-23
|12-20
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|36
|29
|.554
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-4
|20-13
|16-16
|Los Angeles
|33
|32
|.508
|3
|4
|7-3
|W-1
|16-18
|17-14
|San Francisco
|33
|33
|.500
|3½
|4½
|7-3
|L-1
|19-11
|14-22
|Colorado
|32
|33
|.492
|4
|5
|2-8
|L-4
|11-19
|21-14
|San Diego
|31
|37
|.456
|6½
|7½
|6-4
|L-1
|18-21
|13-16
___
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 2
Toronto 13, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 9, Detroit 2
Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 7, L.A. Angels 5
Houston 8, Texas 7
Oakland 3, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Mets 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
|Monday’s Games
Boston 2, Baltimore 0, 12 innings
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 4
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3
|Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Rodriguez 7-1) at Baltimore (Hess 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Roark 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-3) at Detroit (Hardy 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Garcia 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-7), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Romano 3-7) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-6), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 7-3) at Oakland (Mengden 6-5), 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 5-1) at Seattle (Leake 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
Texas (Colon 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Ferguson 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 3
San Diego 3, Miami 1
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3
Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Arizona 8, Colorado 3
San Francisco 2, Washington 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, Atlanta 2
N.Y. Mets 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
|Monday’s Games
Miami 7, San Francisco 5
Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 2, 11 innings
St. Louis 5, San Diego 2
Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 5
|Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (Gray 6-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-2), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Roark 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Stratton 7-3) at Miami (Richards 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 5-4), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Romano 3-7) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-6), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Strahm 1-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-1), 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 5-3) at Arizona (Buchholz 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Colon 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Ferguson 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.