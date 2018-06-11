Baseball Expanded Standings

by Associated Press on June 11, 2018 at 11:50 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4219.6898-2L-122-920-10
Boston4522.6726-4W-123-1122-11
Tampa Bay3035.46214112-8W-113-1617-19
Toronto3036.45514½11½5-5L-116-1914-17
Baltimore1946.29225222-8L-510-199-27
Central Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland3529.5476-4W-220-1115-18
Detroit3136.463114-6L-121-1610-20
Minnesota2834.452611½6-4W-117-1711-17
Chicago2242.3441318½5-5L-110-2012-22
Kansas City2244.3331419½2-8L-110-2112-23
West Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Seattle4124.6318-2W-120-1221-12
Houston4225.6277-3W-519-1423-11
Los Angeles3729.5617-3L-117-1820-11
Oakland3432.5156-4W-118-1616-16
Texas2741.39715½15½3-7L-413-2314-18

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Washington3627.5715-5L-115-1621-11
Atlanta3728.5695-5L-116-1221-16
Philadelphia3330.524333-7W-120-1113-19
New York2834.4522-8W-113-2115-13
Miami2442.36413½13½4-6W-112-2012-22
Central Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee3926.6004-6L-118-1121-15
Chicago3725.597½8-2L-119-1318-12
St. Louis3628.563½6-4W-120-1416-14
Pittsburgh3233.492753-7W-118-1514-18
Cincinnati2343.34816½14½4-6W-111-2312-20
West Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona3529.5477-3W-319-1316-16
Los Angeles3332.50847-3W-116-1817-14
San Francisco3333.50037-3L-119-1114-22
Colorado3233.49252-8L-411-1921-14
San Diego3137.45666-4L-118-2113-16

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 2

Toronto 13, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 9, Detroit 2

Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 4

Minnesota 7, L.A. Angels 5

Houston 8, Texas 7

Oakland 3, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Mets 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Monday’s Games

Boston 2, Baltimore 0, 12 innings

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 4

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Rodriguez 7-1) at Baltimore (Hess 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Roark 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-3) at Detroit (Hardy 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Garcia 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-7), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Romano 3-7) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-6), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 7-3) at Oakland (Mengden 6-5), 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 5-1) at Seattle (Leake 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Texas (Colon 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Ferguson 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 3

San Diego 3, Miami 1

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3

Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona 8, Colorado 3

San Francisco 2, Washington 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Atlanta 2

N.Y. Mets 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Monday’s Games

Miami 7, San Francisco 5

St. Louis 5, San Diego 2

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Gray 6-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Roark 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Stratton 7-3) at Miami (Richards 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 5-4), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Romano 3-7) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-6), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-1), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 5-3) at Arizona (Buchholz 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Colon 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Ferguson 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

