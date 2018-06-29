Beat the heat at the YMCA

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The temperatures continue to rise as the summer goes on.

Employees at the Zanesville YMCA are preparing for the many customers they will be seeing these next couple of days, between the heat and the holiday. Head lifeguard, Alexis Jenkins, shares some tips on how you can stay cool at the pool.

“We make sure all our kids wear sunblock, you have to stay hydrated, and if you can find shade, that’s nice too,’ explained Jenkins.

Some of the YMCA campers love taking advantage of the different activities the Y has to offer – the swimming and nature walks being their favorite.

The YMCA is open to the public everyday from twelve to six pm for a small fee and they will also be open for the Fourth of July.