Beaux Arts Club: “Art in the Garden”

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The sun was shining and music drifted through the air as people enjoyed the sights of different gardens.

The seventh annual “Art in the Garden” presented by the Beaux Arts Club and Zanesville Museum of Art drew to a close with the garden tour. The fundraising event kicked off on Friday with a gala at the Zanesville Country Club, which included dinner and an auction. Sunday, people had the chance to tour gardens around Zanesville with musicians and artists stationed in each garden.

“The event is to benefit the Zanesville Museum of Art, so that’s the reason we have it,” said Garden Selection Co-chair Nancy Beitzel. “It’s a fundraiser. [The proceeds] are given to the museum, and the museum uses them to purchase easels, they also use them to purchase display cases.”

There were six different gardens to visit, and stop three on the tour was the home of Brain and Jeanne Jonard. Beitzel said the garden spanned three acres and the flowers planted had special meaning to the homeowners.

“A lot of the perennials were brought here from Mrs. Jonard’s mother’s home that she liked and she remembered as a child growing up,” said Beitzel. “And then they also have a vegetable garden.”

Another stop on the tour included the home of Beth and Bryan Graham. Graham said they have been working on their garden for almost 13 years and have enjoyed getting the chance to share it with others.

“We’ve enjoyed it,” said Graham. “It’s been fun seeing friends and making new friends and seeing how everybody has reacted to our nooks and crannies and all of the places we think are so special here, and we’ve been really happy to share that.”

Graham said their favorite spot in the garden is the waterfalls. All of the money raised during the event this weekend will go to the Zanesville Art Museum.