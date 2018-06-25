Belgium and England set to rest, rotate, maybe disappoint

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) — Sadly for the fans, Belgium and England are ready to rest and rotate.

In it for the long haul, they face a World Cup reality that could strip some of the flavor from a mouthwatering group decider between two Premier League-rich squads and two of the tournament’s high-scoring teams.

Both have already qualified for the last 16 — only the group winner needs to be decided — so Thursday’s Group G finale in Kaliningrad provides a rare chance in an unrelenting World Cup schedule to rest tired legs, recover from injuries and avoid the risk of suspensions.

Also, fringe squad members can get game time when the pressure is off, in case they are needed unexpectedly when it really counts down the road.

And so the big individual matchups that held so much intrigue a week ago may not materialize.

