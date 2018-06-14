Benefit at The Barn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Family and friends are organizing a benefit to help a loved one battling a tough diagnoses.

Jacquie Steinman-McLaughlin was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer earlier this year and a benefit is being held on Saturday at The Barn to help raise money for her medical expenses.

“Jacquie McLaughlin, she was diagnosed with breast cancer back at the beginning of the year she had surgery in February and she was off work for three months, she is just now getting back,” said family friend Nikki Morrow. “She’s still going through treatment so we just kind of want to help her raise money for that time she missed at work and for medical expenses.”

During the benefit, there will be a raffle and a silent auction, along with live music, food, and drinks. The Barn owner Jim Watson said he is looking forward to the benefit and that people will have a chance to come and show their support for Jacquie and her family during her fight.

“The biggest thing for us is just being able to help the community and help Jacquie to be able to have a place to have people come and show the support for her through her treatments and through her recovery and just show that people are here to help support her through this fight,” said Watson.

The benefit will run from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Saturday at The Barn. For more information, visit their Facebook page.