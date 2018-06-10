Benefit hopes to bring in family for young man’s funeral

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A young man’s unexpected death is bringing friends and family together.

Danny Devol Jr. died on May 27th. His cousin, Charleen Wood, hosted a benefit at the South Town Cafe Sunday to raise money to bring his sister and dying mother in from Texas for the funeral. Wood said she is grateful that so many people came out to support the family.

“It’s wonderful, it is more than wonderful. I know Danny would be overwhelmed as well,” Wood said, “and be after me for crying of course but, you know, that just comes with it.”

Many of Devol’s co-workers also attended the benefit and Wood said she heard so many great stories about him, which was a nice way to remember the kind of person he was.

“He didn’t know a stranger. He would have gave you the shirt off his back, he was one of those people that was full of life,” Wood said. “And even though he had bad times like we all do, he was a very happy-go-lucky person.”

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, June 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Zanesville Northside Church of the Nazarene, 739 Francis Street, Zanesville, OH 43701.

For donations contact Charleen Wood at 740-297-5780. And you can read more about Devol here: https://www.whiznews.com/obituaries/danny-keith-devol-jr/