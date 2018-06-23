Beyond World Cup: Advocates call attention to Russian abuses

MOSCOW (AP) — While foreign spectators from all over the world are having a blast at the World Cup being hosted by Russia, human rights activists are urging them not to overlook the other side of Vladimir Putin’s nation: political prisoners and the harassment of critical voices.

Friday marked the 40th day that Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, an outspoken Kremlin critic, has been on a hunger strike in a Russian prison.

Sentsov’s lawyer, Dmitry Dinze, said his client has lost about 20 kilograms (44 pounds) and was very frail.

“This is a double picture of a very bright, very sparkling celebration, but on the other hand, there is an entire abyss of despair,” said Tanya Lokshina, the Russia program director at Human Rights Watch.