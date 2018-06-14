Bids submitted for State Route 719 sewer lines

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Contractors filled the Muskingum County Commissioners chambers today to place bids for a huge project in the county.

The project will take place at the South Avenue lift station. The engineer for the project, Vaughn, Coast and Vaughn, Inc., estimates the work to cost $1.3 million.

“It’s to replace an existing force main that’s been in bad condition and has some breaks on it,” said Morgan Coast of Vaughn, Coast & Vaughn, Inc. “So it’s going to be a new force main to carry sewage from the South Avenue lift station and discharges over to the Zanesville Wastewater Treatment Plant.”

Three construction companies submitted bids for the project. Coast said all three bids were below the estimate, but that won’t stop the project from getting started.

“It needs to move forward,” said Coast. “Renovation work is being completed at the South Avenue lift station and this is needed to connect to that station.”

Coast said they should know by next week which bid won and hopes the project will start in the next month.