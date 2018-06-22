Big first quarter send Muskingum past Licking in All-Star Game

NEWARK, Ohio – Four the fourth time in the last five years, the Muskingum Valley All-Stars gained bragging rights over the Licking County in the 37th Annual All-Star Classic.

A weather delay at White Field pushed the start time of the game back to 7:15, but then Muskingum Valley opened up a big first quarter. Taking advantage of two Licking County turnovers, Muskingum scored three first quarter touchdowns and had a 21-0 lead at the break, after a scoreless second quarter.

Licking County scored the only touchdown in the third quarter and both teams traded scores in the fourth quarter for a final tally of 28-13 in favor of Muskingum Valley.

The Muskingum offense was led by Sheridan’s Jarrett Munyan who ran for 90 yards and touchdown and was named team MVP. Zanesville’s Caine Martin also ran for a score and Sheridan’s Grey Bennet caught one from John Glenn’s Justin Heacock and John Glenn’s Casey Smith caught another from Connor Sidwell of Maysville. Crooksville’s Chip Russell kicked all four extra points successfully.

Simon Romine was the MVP of the Licking County team. He had two interceptions on defense. His team mate Ethan Breckbill of Licking Valley caught both of his team’s touchdowns and kicked an extra point.

Muskingum Valley now leads the all time series 20-17.