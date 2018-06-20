Billy Connors, longtime pitching coach, dies at 76

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Connors, a three-time New York Yankees pitching coach and confidant of late owner George Steinbrenner, has died. He was 76.

The Yankees said Wednesday that Connors died Monday. The team held a moment of silence before their game Wednesday night against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium.

Connors coached the Yankees from 1989-90, 1994-95 and 2000, and was vice president of player personnel from 1996-2012. He was instrumental in the development of Yankees pitchers Orlando Hernandez, Andy Pettitte, Chien-Ming Wang and Mariano Rivera.

Connors also coached with the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals and Seattle.

Connors spent three seasons in the major leagues, starting with the Cubs in 1966 and then with the New York Mets the following two years. He was 0-2 with a 7.53 ERA in one start and 25 relief appearances.

A native of Schenectady, New York, Connors played baseball and basketball at Syracuse and was member of the Schenectady team that won the Little League World Series in 1954.