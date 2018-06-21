Blood drive to honor memory of Tyler Herron

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The American Red Cross is teaming up with a local family to raise awareness about life-saving donations.

Tyler Herron passed away from a rare form of cancer and a blood drive will be held in his honor. Tyler’s mother, Debra Mumma, wants others to know how important blood donations are and said it will be a good way for people to help and honor the kind of person he was.

“Tyler was always wanting to give, he’s always giving his lunch money away to someone and he was always being helpful to others,” Mumma said.

“A lot of his friends were saying they want to help but they just didn’t know how to, so this is a good way for them to help,” said Mumma.

Tyler needed immediate blood transfusions during his treatment and Mumma said the emergency supply of blood that was available to him was so important, especially in his last surgery.

“While Tyler was at the hospital he needed it immediately, and if it wasn’t available we probably wouldn’t have had him as long as we did,” Mumma said. “If we donate then it’s there, it’s there for our community and it’s there for people who need it.”

Account Manager for the American Red Cross Blood Program Jackie Mishler said those with tattoos and piercings are able to donate as long as they received them from an licensed establishment.

The blood drive will take place on Friday June 29th, 2018 at John Glenn High School from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can walk in that day or register online at redcrossblood.org.