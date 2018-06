COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Friday the Columbus Blue Jackets announced an 8-game preseason schedule which includes four home games at Nationwide Arena. Below is a list of games.

2018 Preseason Schedule

09/17: vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

09/18: vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 7 p.m.

09/21: @ St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.

09/22: @ Pittsburgh Penguins, 3 p.m.

09/23: vs. St. Louis Blues, 3 p.m.

09/25: @ Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m.

09/28: vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.

09/29: @ Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.