Body Found in Parking Lot

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating a body found in Buckeye Lake.

The sheriff’s office said a body was found dead in a parking lot of Milldam Road just east of Route 79.

The Sheriff’s Office said there were no signs of foul play. They have arrested 28-year-old Joshua McCloud, of Hebron, on an aggravated trafficking warrant.

McCloud was in possession of a 2000 Ford Ranger owned by the deceased.

Officials said circumstances surrounding possession of the vehicle and the man’s death remain under investigation, but it appears the vehicle wasn’t stolen from the deceased.

The deceased man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.