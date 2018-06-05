Brazil’s Costa returns to training after injury, Augusto out

LONDON (AP) — Winger Douglas Costa has trained with the rest of the Brazil team for the first time since World Cup preparations began two weeks ago.

Costa picked up a thigh injury during Juventus’ 2-1 win against Verona in the last round of the Italian Serie A season.

Midfielder Renato Augusto, however, did not train on Tuesday. He is still recovering from a knee injury.

Costa is expected to be a backup for Neymar during the World Cup.

Brazil’s team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said this week that it’s doubtful whether Costa and Augusto will play Sunday’s friendly against Austria.

Both missed Brazil’s 2-0 win over Croatia in Liverpool this past weekend.