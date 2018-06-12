Browns CB Wilson to miss second season with knee injury

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns cornerback Howard Wilson will miss his second straight NFL season before it started.

Wilson had surgery on Tuesday for a torn left patellar tendon and is expected to be sidelined the entire 2018 season, a cruel blow for the former fourth-round pick who missed last season after breaking his kneecap in rookie minicamp and undergoing surgery.

Wilson, who played collegiately at Houston, had not been practicing with the team during OTAs.

The team also said punter Britton Colquitt and rookie defensive end Chad Thomas are sidelined after undergoing surgeries, but both should be back for training camp next month.

Colquitt had surgery on his right (kicking) knee. The 33-year-old had a career-high 47.6-yard gross average last season, his second with Cleveland. He also broke his own team record with a 40.6-yard net average.

Thomas, a third-round pick from Miami, had sports hernia surgery.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL