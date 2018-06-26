Cambridge Company Announces Next Generation Compressor

(Company Press Release)

CAMBRIDGE, OH. June 25, 2018 – ACI Services, Inc. announced Monday the release of their field-proven eRCM™ technology in the new rugged mCore® SDR package by Monico Monitoring, Inc.

This new collaboration, called mCore® SDR empowered by eRCM Express™, is revolutionary to the compressor technology industry. Combining the strength of both companies – the durability of Monico’s mCore hardware with ACI’s industry-leading software.

The eRCM™ technology provides performance and safety reporting, critical to the safe operation of a compressor. Combined with the computing power of mCore®, it provides real-time recommendations to maximize safety, efficiency and capacity of the operation of compressors.

mCore® SDR is Monico’s next generation platform for secure remote monitoring and telematics applications. The first iteration of mCore is a rugged, environmentally-sealed network communication package that houses ACI Services’ field-proven eRCM™ reciprocating compressor modeling technology. The company is located at 125 Steubenville Avenue in Cambridge, Ohio.