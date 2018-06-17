Cambridge Woman Wins Miss Ohio Crown

Miss Maple City, Matti-Lynn Chrisman, of Cambridge, dazzled the judges and captured the Miss Ohio crown Saturday, June 16th to advance to Miss America.Chrisman, 22, won the talent preliminary earlier this week. She impressed the judges yet again tonight to take home the crown. This was her third time competing at Miss Ohio. She also competed three times as a teen contestant in the Miss Ohio’s Outstanding Teen program.For her talent, Chrisman sang, “Life of the Party,” from the Broadway musical Wild Party. She said the song captures her fun personality on stage, and says she plans to use the same talent song for Miss America.Growing up, Chrisman was involved in dance and theater. She went on to star on stage at Kent State University in multiple theater productions, as well as being involved in ensemble and a cappella groups.Chrisman has spent the past year as a local titleholder working with her personal platform, “Pain Isn’t Always Obvious,” which focuses on ending the stigma on mental health and suicide prevention. Chrisman wore a royal blue two-piece swimsuit with rhinestones for lifestyle and fitness, a purple bedazzled jumpsuit with a train for talent, a royal blue off the shoulder interview dress for on-stage question, and a teal gown with silver beading on top for evening gown.

Chrisman is a graduate of Kent State University with a degree in musical theater.

“I felt so at peace all week,” she said while addressing the reporters for the first time after her win.

Chrisman received a $10,000 scholarship, courtesy of the Natalie Ruth Plank Memorial Fund, as well as a 2017 Chevy Cruze to use during her reign, donated by Graham Chevrolet. Henri’s Cloud Nine will be providing Chrisman with her entire Miss America wardrobe. Chrisman also won the Paul Herlihy Spirit award for a returning contestant.