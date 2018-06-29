Capitals promote Reirden to replace Trotz as head coach

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Stanley Cup-champion Washington Capitals have promoted Todd Reirden to head coach, replacing Barry Trotz.

General manager Brian MacLellan announced the anticipated move Friday. Reirden had been on Trotz’s staff the past four years, including the past two as associate coach.

Reirden was the only candidate for the job after Trotz resigned June 18 and joined the New York Islanders three days later. The 47-year-old had been considered Washington’s coach-in-waiting all last season with Trotz going into the final year of his contract.

The 47-year-old former defenseman coached the American Hockey League’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for parts of two seasons before serving as an NHL assistant with Pittsburgh for four years. Reirden was a finalist for the Calgary coaching job two summers ago. After losing out to since-fired Glen Gulutzan, he was a raise and the associate coach title by the Capitals.

Reirden coached Washington’s defensemen and had a hand in the development of John Carlson, Matt Niskanen and Dmitry Orlov, who helped capture the first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

