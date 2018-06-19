Charles helps Liberty beat McCoughtry and Dream 79-72

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Tina Charles scored 29 points and the New York Liberty overcame a strong effort from Angel McCoughtry to beat the short-handed Atlanta Dream 79-72 on Tuesday night.

McCoughtry finished with a career-high 39 points. She was 19 for 22 from the foul line — both career bests. She also had 14 rebounds for the Dream.

The Liberty (4-6) were cruising early in this game, up 16 points in the first half before McCoughtry got going for the Dream. She had 23 points combined in the second and third quarters to rally the Dream (6-6). Her pass led to a three-point play for Damiris Dantas that tied the game at 47 in the third quarter.

The Liberty were up 50-49 heading into the final period and Charles led a 15-6 run to open the quarter. New York’s star had five points during the burst and Atlanta could never get closer than five the rest of the way.

Things got a little testy in the final few minutes when Kia Nurse and Jessica Breland got tied up going for a rebound. Officials had to step between Breland and Kia Vaughn, who was defending her teammate. Both were assessed technical fouls.

The Dream were missing Tiffany Hayes and Brittney Sykes, who are both in walking boots. Hayes injured her left ankle in a loss to Indiana and Sykes has missed five games with an injured right foot.

FOUL FEST:

The teams combined to commit 48 fouls and attempt 54 free throws. There were also three technical fouls.

DISHING IT OUT:

New York backup point guard Brittany Boyd had a career-high 11 assists for the Liberty. She also had three rebounds, but was scoreless from the field.

UP NEXT:

Dream: Host Connecticut on Friday before heading out for three more road games

Liberty: Head out for two-game road trip in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.