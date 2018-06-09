Cherry Orchards at the Zanesville Farmer’s Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Cherry Orchards has been loving their spot at the Farmer’s Market since the very beginning, but don’t be fooled by the name, it’s not cherries they’re selling.

What they do have, though, are herbs, planters, and fresh produce of all kinds. Faybelle Cherry, who helps run the business with her husband Neil, said customers love the apples, plums, and pears but one of the most popular items also happens to be her favorite one to sell.

“Peaches are fantastic, everyone wants a good, fresh peach and all the different varieties of apples are so interesting,” Cherry said.

Cherry said the farm has been coming to the Zanesville Farmer’s Market since the 1980’s, a tradition that stuck because of the people she gets to see.

“It’s just something about meeting people and just getting to know them. They become like a friend, your family, the customers do because you see the same ones,” Cherry said.

Cherry Orchards also sells their produce at their farm store and offers pick-your-own apples, blackberries and grapes – a fun activity that Cherry said goes great with their fresh apple cider in the fall.

Visit their Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/CherryOrchardsOH/