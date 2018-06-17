Chicken barbecue is one family’s Father’s Day tradition

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- One family’s Father’s Day tradition will be followed by some tiny footsteps.

Tom Bateson and his family have been attending the the Falls Township Fire Department’s chicken barbecue for over a decade. Bateson said it’s a tradition that to him, means having family together and celebrating generations at the department.

“We love it, it feels good and then we know that the people here in the township are supporting us,” Bateson said. “We’ve done it for years and not just our kids but the kids here at the firehouse too and watching them grow up together.”

Bateson’s daughter, Courtney, is pregnant and due in September. Courtney said her and her new little one will be back next year to carry on the family tradition and celebrate everything her dad has done for her.

“He’s a really hard worker and he always takes care of us, so I’ve always looked up to him for that,” Courtney said, “we will be here helping out, just like this year and every other year, it’s just a tradition so I plan to carry it on.”

Bateson’s son, Clayton, said his dad taught him everything he knows today and is glad he’s gotten to grow up coming to the fire department with his family.