Chris Duhon named Illinois State assistant coach

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Former Duke and Chicago Bulls point guard Chris Duhon has joined the staff of Illinois State University as an assistant coach.

Illinois State coach Dan Muller announced Duhon’s appointment Monday, saying he brings “a high level of on-the-court experience and success” to the university’s basketball program.

Duhon resigned from Marshall in January 2017 after his arrest for driving on a revoked license. His driver’s license was revoked for driving under the influence in 2015.

Duhon helped lift Duke to the 2001 national championship by leading the team in steals and minutes played. He was selected by the Bulls in the second round of the 2004 NBA draft. He played four seasons in Chicago.

Duhon retired from the NBA in 2013 after playing for the Knicks, Magic and Lakers.