Church completes first mission trip in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Christ’s Table welcomed in a new helping hand.

New California Presbyterian Church from Marysville just completed their first family mission trip. They spent two days with Christ’s Table exposing some of their members to what it’s like to donate their time helping others. Pastor, Earl Dunbar, said he hopes this is beginning the groundwork for something they can continue with.

“We went out yesterday afternoon and served in a community garden, one of the community gardens in town, and that was neat. As we come in years to come, they’ll be other things hopefully for us to do as the group gets bigger and we can even see more of that inter-connectedness,” explained Pastor Dunbar.

This isn’t the first time the church has been to Zanesville. Pastor Dunbar said he’s familiar with Christ’s Table and enjoys coming out, spending a day, helping the community.

“I’m impressed with how the Zanesville community is so connected to help people and it seems fairly easy to know where to go to get help,” said Pastor Dunbar.

Christ’s Table is honored to have New Cally Church make the distance all the way to Zanesville.