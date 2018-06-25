Clippers head into free agency with Jordan as question mark

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson were introduced in Los Angeles on Monday as the newest Clippers guards. The duo selected in the NBA draft last week won’t be under the bright spotlight just yet.

That’s reserved for center DeAndre Jordan.

This is the final week before the NBA’s free agency period begins Sunday, and the biggest question mark for the Clippers is whether center Jordan will opt in or out of his contract.

Coach Doc Rivers says he’s spoken to Jordan but they’ve largely stayed away from the subject.

Lawrence Frank, executive vice president of basketball operations, wasn’t sure what Jordan would decide about his $24.1 million player option.

He says negotiations with Jordan’s agent continues.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball