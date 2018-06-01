Colorado plans to pursue Olympics subject to voter approval

DENVER (AP) — Colorado leaders plan to pursue the Winter Olympics but only if voters back the idea.

An exploratory committee that has been reviewing whether or not to pursue the Olympics announced Friday that Gov. John Hickenlooper and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock have accepted its recommendation that Denver and Colorado pursue a bid subject to approval of a referendum in 2020 or later.

Denver had to back out of hosting the Winter Games in 1976 after voters rejected funding for the event, making it the only city to ever give up a winning bid.

This time, the committee thinks the Olympics can be held with private money.

The U.S. Olympic Committee doesn’t plan to try to bring the Winter Games to the U.S. until 2030. Salt Lake City also plans a bid.