Community rallies behind mom fighting breast cancer

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A woman battling stage three breast cancer is brought to tears as her family and friends rally around her to show support.

Jacquie Steinman-McLaughlin was diagnosed with cancer in January of this year. Since then she has had surgery and gone through 16 rounds of chemo and has more to come. The mom of one adult daughter hasn’t been able to work so her friends organized a benefit to raise money towards her expenses.

“We’re having a silent auction and we’re having a Chinese auction, and half and half. Just really selling t-shirts,” said Heidi Slisher a lifelong friend of Jacquie. “Just getting together and helping raise money for Jacquie.”

Slisher said she and other friends and family wouldn’t have it any other way than to support Jacquie through this hard time. Jacquie, supported by her mom, was emotional thinking about the support she’s receiving.

“It’s very overwhelming, the support I’ve had. And all the love and prayers. I can’t tell everyone, I can’t thank everyone individually, but I want everyone to know how much I truly appreciate everything. I have the best friends. Best family. And we’re going to get through it,” said Jacquie Steinman-McLaughlin.

Proceeds from the benefit will help the family with the medical bills McLaughlin has.